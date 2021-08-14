Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Film To Be Titled As Bheemla Nayak?

Just one day to go and Pawan Kalyan fans will get to witness the first glimpse and title of his next. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the action thriller is tentatively titled #PSPKRanaMovie and the new update will be out on Sunday, August 15, on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. Let us tell you that the makers have only dropped working stills and videos of the film so far and the latest announcement has left the fans excited who are now eagerly waiting for the massive update.

Well, a lot is being speculated about the forthcoming update and the latest we hear is that the makers have already locked the film's title. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the film has high chances of getting the title Bheemla Nayak considering that it received an immense response on social media when Pawan Kalyan's police avatar was unleashed by the makers. Fans had even trended the hashtag #BheemlaNayak on Twitter on various occasions. For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak is also Pawan's character name in the film. Though there is no confirmation, one will have to wait until the official announcement to know how true is the ongoing buzz.

Power Storm On August 15, Title And First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan's Film To Be Out On Independence Day!

Daakko Daakko Meka Review: Pushpa's First Single Is An Allu Arjun Show All The Way!

Backed by renowned producer Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, #PSPKRanaMovie has music composed by S Thaman and cinematography and editing carried out by Prasad Murella and Naveen Nooli respectively. With story penned by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas, the film features Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in prominent roles. Touted to be an out-and-out actioner, the film will have its worldwide release on January 12, ahead of the Sankranti festival. Interestingly, the film will have a staggering clash with other biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam which are releasing on January 13 and 14 respectively.

#PSPKRanaMovie is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film was directed by late helmer Sachy.