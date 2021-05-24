Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date?

After the massive success of his previous venture, Vakeel Saab, fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are awaiting latest updates of his upcoming films. Interestingly, the Power Star has a string of promising projects in his kitty and one among them is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has now made it to the headlines for a big reason!

Well, the rumour mills are churning with a possibility of the film's teaser release on the actor's 50th birthday (September 2, 2021). Currently, the film's shooting is kept on hold as the state is in lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports if the cast and crew members are able to resume shoot shortly, the team will be prepping the teaser with fresh footage. However, if it is not the case, the team spearheaded by director Krish will go for another option of unveiling a poster or a short glimpse of the film.

Let us tell you that the first glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on March 11. Featuring Pawan Kalyan in a never seen before avatar, the video garnered huge appreciation from the netizens. Interestingly, the title and the release date were also announced along with the first glimpse. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be releasing on January 14, 2022, coinciding with Sankranti in 4 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Notably, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer will be clashing with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata in theatres. Also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Adithya Menon, the Krish directorial is backed by A Dayakar Rao and AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects, the actor is also a part of #PSPK28 with Harish Shankar and #PSPK29 with Saagar K Chandra