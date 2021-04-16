    For Quick Alerts
      Pawan Kalyan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Confirms Jana Sena Party’s Latest Tweet

      Days after going into isolation, Power Star Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the latest tweet of his political party Jana Sena, the actor has tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

      A statement has also been issued by the party in this regard. Reportedly, the actor complained of chest congestion, after which he consulted a doctor. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan's health condition is stable.

