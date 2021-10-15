Peddanna: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Gets A Title In Telugu!

Superstar Rajinikanth is coming up with a high intense action drama titled Annaatthe in Tamil. Tollywood's leading distribution house- Asian Infra Estates LLP has obtained Telugu and Tamil rights of the movie for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Narayandas Narang and Suresh Babu are bringing the film to Telugu and Tamil audiences in Telugu states.

The makers ahead of Dussehra have unveiled the Telugu title of the movie with a brand-new poster. Peddanna is the title of the movie. Since the film is loaded with brother-sister sentiment, the makers have opted for this title of Peddanna.

Rajinikanth appears fierce in the poster as he drives the Royal Enfield bike and holds a sword in another hand. This is from a high voltage action sequence in the film. Rajini wears a khadi shirt and white panche here.

Annaatthe Teaser Gets Roaring Welcome, Rajinikanth Steals The Show With His Intense Avatar!

Annaatthe First Single Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam To Be Out On October 4!

The film's Tamil teaser was dropped on October 14, while the Telugu teaser will be dropped soon.

Nayanthara is the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth, while Meena, Khushbu, Keethy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles. The film, which has its music by Imman, has Vetri as its cinematographer and Ruben as editor.

Peddanna will hit the screens for this Diwali on November 4th in Telugu and Tamil.