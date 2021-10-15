Pelli SandaD Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Roshann Meka’s Film!

Of late, Pelli SandaD has been making quite a buzz on social media, courtesy, its soothing tracks scored by renowned music composer MM Keeravani. Well, the musical romantic comedy film has yet again made headlines as it has finally released in theatres. Starring actor Meka Srikanth's son Roshann Meka and Sree Leela, the film has opened to mixed responses from the audience.

The film's music and actors' performances have received thumbs up from the movie buffs, while on the other hand, many have expressed disappointment over its story, which seems to be looking like old wine in a new bottle.

Directed by debutante Gowri Ronaki, Pelli SandaD features an ensemble cast including Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Posani Krishna Murali, Jhanshi and Fish Venkat, who are playing important roles in the film. Interestingly, veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is marking his acting debut with the musical entertainer. For the unversed, Pelli SandaD is a sequel to his 1996 film Pelli Sandadi that starred Srikanth, Ravali and Deepthi Bhatnagar.

The Roshann-starrer is produced by Madhavi Kovelamudi, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under RK Film Associates and Arka Media Works.

Pelli SandaD was earlier set to release in September 2021, but was later postponed due to the pandemic. Talking about the film's songs, 4 tracks have been released so far and needless to say, all of them have garnered an immense response from music aficionados. Crooned by popular singers like Haricharan, Shweta Pandit, Babu Sehgal, Mangli, Hema Chandra, Deepu, Ramya Behara, Sreenidhi, Nayana Nair and Kaala Bhairava, the songs have lyrics penned by Chandrabose.

The technical teams of Pelli SandaD include cinematographer Sunil Kumar Nama and editor Tammiraju.

