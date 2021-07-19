Pooja Hegde Gives Back To Society With Her Foundation, All About Love

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Pan-India actress, Pooja Hegde took to reaching out and helping society through her foundation - All About Love. Talking about her foundation to a leading publication, Pooja said, "All About Love is just a small way of giving back to society. I am extremely grateful to the people for putting me in a position where I can make a difference to someone's life today."

She added, "It's a gift I don't take for granted. I hope to inculcate a culture of giving back to society in whatever way possible, big or small. I've always believed that the most powerful emotion is love and that any service done with love will go a long way in changing the world we live in."

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer's Release In Trouble?

Even before announcing her foundation, Pooja had already started the work of helping those in need through her foundation. She has been involved in a charity where she helped pay medical bills of child cancer patients and supported a family whose breadwinner was in a coma.

SSMB 28: Pooja Hegde Might Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In The Trivikram Srinivas Directorial

Her foundation had also donated money to a children's hospital in Mangalore for the children with artificial limbs. In this difficult time, she also organised one month's rations for 100 daily wage workers and their families as Pooja looks forward to helping those people, whose lives will transform completely with some support.

On the work front she has a major countrywide lineup with films like Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, her next with Salman Khan, Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beat with Thalapathy Vijay and Most Eligible Bachelor.