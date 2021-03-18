Pooja Hegde Gets Nostalgic; Radhe Shyam Actress Remembers Miss Universe India Pageant Days

Pooja Hegde is all set to walk the ramp for India's biggest fashion week this year as well, and before hitting the runway, the actress got nostalgic about her Miss Universe India pageant days, where she had placed as the second runner up.

Pooja shared, "I really enjoy walking the ramp and till date, I always get nostalgic about my Miss Universe India days whenever I get onto it. Those days were the beginning of my career when everything had just started."

The gorgeous star further added, "Looking back at that from where I am now, walking the ramp at India's biggest fashion week to being the show stopper for the best of designers-it's just a really good feeling. I've come a long way but at the same time I feel like I have a long way to go."

The actress will be gracing India's biggest fashion show yet again and as a showstopper for the celebrated Hyderabad-based designer, Varun Chikkilam. Pooja has walked for the fashion week multiple times before as the runway has been close to her heart ever since Miss Universe India.

The actress went on going onwards and upwards, from modelling to becoming the cover face of many luxurious magazines, brands while starring in big-banner blockbuster movies.

Being one of the most sought-after Pan-Indian actresses, Pooja holds a strong line up of films for 2021 with, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, as well as Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

