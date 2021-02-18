Pooja Hegde Is Now A Proud Owner Of A Swanky 3BHK Apartment In Bandra

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the tinsel town. The diva is currently busy with a number of Bollywood and south films in her kitty. The actress recently made it to the headlines for the first glimpse of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas.

Well, what has now deviated the attention of her zillion fans is the latest reports that say that Pooja has bought a swanky sea-facing apartment in Bandra, the coastal suburb which is known to be home to several Bollywood biggies. The lavish 3 BHK apartment with a view of the Mumbai skyline is touted to be her first house which she has bought on her own.

Reportedly, the actress will be staying alone in her new swanky apartment for the first time without her parents, who are close to her current location in Mumbai. Pooja Hegde is said to have personally looked into the interior design and materials used for her brand new apartment. It is said that the actress used to visit the house time and again to check the ongoing works, which proves how close to heart the Bandra apartment is to the beautiful diva. With the reports doing the rounds about her house, fans are now expecting the actress to share a sneak-peek of her new apartment on her social media handle.

On a professional note, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also starring Prabhas is slated to hit the screens on July 30, 2021. She is also a part of Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni and Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Pooja Hegde's Bollywood films include Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali helmed by Farhad Samji. If reports have anything to do with reality, Pooja Hegde has been zeroed in for the Kollywood film Thalapathy 65 opposite Vijay.

