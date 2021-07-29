Pooja Hegde Juggles Her Pan-India Lineup, Hops Between Hyderabad-Mumbai-Chennai For Shoots

Pooja Hegde is one the leading Pan-India actresses of the country with a packed lineup of films from across the country. Juggling between these projects from different languages, Pooja has been hopping from one city to another without a break to catch.

A source close to Pooja shares, "Pooja has been really busy going from a set to set since the lockdown eased. She had been shooting in Hyderabad for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam this past week. Now she has come back to Mumbai for a day after which she will head out to Chennai to start the shoot of Beast from the 1st of August."

Hopping from one city to another, the busy actress is shooting for multiple language films opposite all superstars. While she shot for her Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor in Hyderabad and the Pan-India project, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Pooja will start the next schedule for her Tamil film, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai within the coming few days as she also manages her foundation, All About Love simultaneously.

Pooja Hegde Spills The Beans About Radhe Shyam's Shoot And Release!

Pooja Hegde Has The Cutest Reaction On Getting Jabbed Before Getting Back To Sets

The Indian actress has one of the most extensive countrywide lineup of films which includes, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Pan-India romantic drama, Radhe Shyam with Prabahs, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and Most Eligible Bachelor.