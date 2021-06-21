    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pooja Hegde Shares A Fun Collage Of Her Poses Made By Fans, Wishes Happy Yoga Day!

      By
      |

      Pooja Hegde has been a fitness enthusiast who often shares pictures of her yoga sessions on her social media.

      On the occasion of International Yoga Day, her fans made a collage of pictures of her multiple yoga poses which the actress re-shared to her story and wrote, "Pretty much sums it all up! #HappyYogaDay."

      Pooja Hegde

      All the poses see Pooja in various angles from 180-360 degree angles, she is covering it all. The Pan-Indian star has often shared her enthusiasm for the fitness routine.

      Recently, when the Cirkus actress had tested Covid positive, she arranged a live session with a yoga teacher to help build lung capacity via breathing exercises urging everyone to try it during this tough time.

      Prabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe ShyamPrabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe Shyam

      She had also opened up during an interview on how yoga helped her keep a positive frame of mind while it also helped with the post-covid care.

      The Indian actress will soon be seen in a number big budget films panning across the country such as Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and her next with Salman Khan.

      Radhe Shyam: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Say 'No’ To A Sensational Offer?Radhe Shyam: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Say 'No’ To A Sensational Offer?

      The busy star also has Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligibile Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 with Thalapathy Vijay.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 20:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 21, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X