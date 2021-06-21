Pooja Hegde Shares A Fun Collage Of Her Poses Made By Fans, Wishes Happy Yoga Day!

Pooja Hegde has been a fitness enthusiast who often shares pictures of her yoga sessions on her social media.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, her fans made a collage of pictures of her multiple yoga poses which the actress re-shared to her story and wrote, "Pretty much sums it all up! #HappyYogaDay."

All the poses see Pooja in various angles from 180-360 degree angles, she is covering it all. The Pan-Indian star has often shared her enthusiasm for the fitness routine.

Recently, when the Cirkus actress had tested Covid positive, she arranged a live session with a yoga teacher to help build lung capacity via breathing exercises urging everyone to try it during this tough time.

She had also opened up during an interview on how yoga helped her keep a positive frame of mind while it also helped with the post-covid care.

The Indian actress will soon be seen in a number big budget films panning across the country such as Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and her next with Salman Khan.

The busy star also has Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligibile Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 with Thalapathy Vijay.