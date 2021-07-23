Pooja Hegde Spills The Beans About Radhe Shyam's Shoot And Release!

Reports about Radhe Shyam's release have been making quite a buzz on social media. Though the makers are yet to confirm the film's release date, the latest grapevine suggests that the romantic drama might only hit the cinemas in 2022. Rumour has it that a lot of VFX works of the film are pending, which might now take longer than expected. Although the film was expected to release on July 30, 2021, the plan was postponed indefinitely owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions that even delayed the shoot.

Well recently, talking about the same, the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde during one of her media interactions, shared that the shooting will be wrapped up in another 7-10 days. Also adding about Radhe Shyam's release, the diva said, "We still have a small portion left to shoot. The pending shoot will be wrapped up in 7-10 days. The maker will take the final call on the release date after normalcy is restored."

Further sharing her excitement about the project, Pooja went on to say, "Prabhas is doing a romantic after a really long time and so am I. Radhe Shyam is a mature love drama. I'm excited about the film."

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the romantic entertainer is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in important roles, the film is backed by UV Creations and T-Series. Releasing in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the technical team of Radhe Shyam includes music composers Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's other upcoming projects include Bollywood films Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan. She is also a part of Telugu films Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya and Tamil actioner Beast.