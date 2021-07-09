Pooja Hegde To Be A Part Of Dhanush’s Next With Sekhar Kammula?

Dhanush recently returned to India post wrapping up his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man in the US. Although his maiden Telugu project was announced during his stay in America, the actor flew down to Hyderabad a week ago to meet his new team including director Sekhar Kammula.

A few pictures featuring Dhanush and Sekhar from their meeting had even gone viral on social media, with fans already celebrating the film. Apparently, the actor had arrived in Hyderabad to resume the final schedule of his next #D43 with director Karthick Naren.

Coming back to Dhanush's Telugu film, though the film's cast and crew members are yet to be announced by the makers, rumour has it that Pooja Hegde has been approached to play one of the lead roles in the film. Even so, there is no clarity if she has gone through the narration process of the film or is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Considering the fact that the film marks Dhanush's first Telugu project, the makers might rope in a popular face from south opposite the actor. Well, with rumours going on about Pooja's inclusion in the film, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Backed by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under SVCLLP Banner, the Dhanush-starrer will release in 3 languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Talking about Dhanush's other upcoming projects, the actor has Bollywood film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Hollywood film The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and Tamil film #D43 opposite Master actress Malavika Mohanan.

On a related note, his Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj recently (June 18) released on Netflix.