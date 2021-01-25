Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ram Charan In Chiranjeevi’s Acharya?

After the sneak-peek of the temple town set and Ram Charan's comeback after recovering from COVID-19, the film Acharya has yet again made it to the headlines for an awesome reason. If rumours have anything to do with the reality, Pooja Hegde will play the Mega Power Star's ladylove in the action-entertainer. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the makers recently approached the south diva, who is said to have given a green signal to the big offer. Reports suggest that she will be playing the role of a village belle, which was earlier rejected by the Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi. Though there is no confirmation regarding her inclusion, it is said that Pooja Hegde might join the team by the end of January.

After the terrific success of her previous venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, the actress is waiting for the release of her highly awaited film Most Eligible Bachelor. She is also a part of Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and the Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Coming back to Acharya, the film features the one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi as the leading man. The action-entertainer is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Apparently, a massive temple town set has been erected for the shooting of the film. Interestingly, the architecture is said to be the biggest set ever made in the history of Indian Cinema. Acclaimed art director Suresh Selvarajan, best known for his work for films including Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, Bollywood films Krrish and Agneepath has created the set in 20 acres of land in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Backed by Chiranjeevi's home production banner Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film in May 2021.

