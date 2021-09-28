Posani Krishna Murali Demands Justice For An Actress Allegedly Betrayed By A Tollywood Celebrity

Recently during the pre-release event of Sai Dharam Tej's forthcoming film Republic, actor Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the YSRCP government for its decisions affecting the theatrical business of Tollywood. An evidently irked Power Star even warned that the government should not oppress the film industry just to see him bothered. Well, days after the shocking address, character actor Posani Krishna Murali has now come forward to slam Pawan Kalyan and his allegations against the ruling government of Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that there is no fault in the questions raised by the Superstar, Posani said that he could have pointed out the flaws in a more polite way. The actor even compared Pawan Kalyan with his brother Chiranjeevi as he shared that despite having different views the Megastar never crossed the line while expressing them.

Further, Posani Krishna Murali shocked many with his demand for justice for a Tollywood actress who was allegedly betrayed by a renowned celebrity. Stating that he is giving a special task for Pawan Kalyan, he said, "You say that you respect women a lot through your films, we have a task for you. Please do it. There is a girl who came to the Telugu film industry from Punjab with lots of dreams. She wanted to become a heroine. A big guy in the industry promised her a career, a new life, spent time with her and also made her pregnant. The girl realized that she was betrayed, when asked for justice, the guy told her to get aborted and keep silent. He also warned her of serious consequences if she opens her mouth in front of the media."

Posani added that if Pawan Kalyan wishes to meet him, he can reveal the victim and betrayer's identity personally. He went on to say, "The girl lost everything she wanted to have in her life. She is spending time with no opportunities from the film industry. She spoiled her health as well. So, as a Power Star you please come forward and help her. Stand with her. I won't tell her name in the public, but will tell you personally, including the betrayer's identity."

The Mental Krishna actor even challenged Pawan Kalyan to demand a CBI inquiry into the case. He added, "If you do that, I will build a temple for you. If you cannot come forward to solve this case, you have no moral right to talk about Ministers and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."(sic) (Quotes taken from Great Andhra)

Well, with Posani Krishna Murali's sensational remark going viral on social media, netizens are awaiting Pawan Kalyan's reply to it. Many have also been requesting the former to reveal the betrayer's name so as to shut the person out of the industry as soon as possible.