Posani Krishna Murali Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19; Apologizes To Producers Of His Next

Senior actor Posani Krishna Murali has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he was admitted here last evening (July 29) and his health condition is stable.

In a statement released, the actor has shared that his wife and other family members have also contracted the virus. Apologizing to the producers of his upcoming films for the delay caused by him, Murali stated, "As I tested positive, the shooting of two of my films got postponed. I apologize to the producers for causing them losses. I will be back soon. Request everyone to do not spread any false news about me."

With respect to work, Posani Krishna Murali will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. He is also a part of Gopichand-Tamannaah Bhatia's sports drama Seetimaarr and Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's romantic entertainer Love Story. Seetimaarr and Love Story are helmed by Sampath Nandi and Sekhar Kammula respectively. Interestingly, the release of all the three films was postponed due to the pandemic and the makers are yet to announce fresh dates.

Murali was previously seen in Santosh Shoban's Ek Mini Katha that released on Amazon Prime Video on May 27. In the film also featuring Kavya Thappar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Saptagiri and Harsha Vardhan, the actor played the role of Dr Surya Prakash. Story written by Merlapaka Gandhi, the comedy entertainer is directed by Karthik Rapolu.