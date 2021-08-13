Power Storm On August 15, Title And First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan’s Film To Be Out On Independence Day!

Here comes a major update. Pawan Kalyan's next #PSPKRanaMovie will be soon getting an official title. The makers of the film today took to their Twitter handle to announce that the title and first glimpse of the actioner will be released on the occasion of Indian Independence Day (August 15) at 9.45 am. Sharing the big update, Sithara Entertainments tweeted, "Power Storm is all set to takeover with the Title & First Glimpse on 15th Aug from 09:45AM Get ready for the adrenaline rush."

Along with the update, they also shared a picture of Kalyan who can be seen donning a solid blue shirt and a checked dhoti. Going by the poster, looks like the picture is taken from one of the sequences which is the highlight of the film. Well, fans are going gaga over the new update of #PSPKRanaMovie and are eagerly waiting to witness the new title of the highly anticipated film. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer is currently referred to as Power Storm.

Touted to be an action entertainer, the film will be releasing on January 12 ahead of Sankranti. Interestingly, the Power Star's film will be clashing with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam in theatres. Mahesh Babu and Prabhas' films are releasing on January 13 and 14 respectively.

Talking more about #PSPKRanaMovie, the film's first glimpse was dropped on July 27. Directed by Saagar K Chandra and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film has editor Naveen Nooli taking charge at the editing table. With story written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film has music scored by S Thaman. The film also featuring Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in key roles is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.