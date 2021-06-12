Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone’s Remuneration For Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Thriller Will Blow Your Mind!

Not too long ago, National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin announced his big project with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the film will also feature legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Tentatively titled #Prabhas21, the Nag Ashwin-directorial is made on a humongous budget of Rs 300 crore and if reports are to be believed, the film will go on floors by the end of 2021 or early 2022. Well, as fans eagerly wait to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen, what has now grabbed headlines is a buzz about the female lead Deepika Padukone's mind-boggling remuneration for the film.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of #Prabhas21 are leaving no stone unturned to make their highly talked about film a huge success and therefore, are shelling out a massive budget. Reportedly, the actress is charging a whopping amount of Rs 8 crore to star opposite Prabhas. Notably, it is said that the actress' travel and hotel expenses will be allotted separately. Well, with the buzz regarding the star's big remuneration going viral on social media, fans are expecting a great deal from #Prabhas21.

On a related note, Mickey J Meyer will be composing music for the flick backed by C Ashwini Dutt under his home banner Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Interestingly, Dani Sanchez-Lopez who previously worked with Nag for Mahanati, has been roped in to crank camera for the film.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Cirkus and a yet-to-be-titled film of Shakun Batra. As for Prabhas, the Rebel Star has Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush in the pipeline.