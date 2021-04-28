Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin-Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Film Might Launch On This Special Occasion

Rebel Star Prabhas is a busy bee these days. The actor is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming films including Salaar, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. With several fans and followers of the actor waiting for an update of his yet another confirmed project #Prabhas21, the latest report suggests that the film helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin will be launched on the festive occasion of Diwali and the shooting will commence soon after the ceremony.

Though there is no official confirmation, reports say that the lead actress of the film and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the auspicious ceremony. It is worth mentioning that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of #Prabhas21.

Touted to be a sci-fi film, the Nag Ashwin directorial is said to be one of the most expensive films of Prabhas. Notably, music composer Mickey J Meyer and cinematographer Dani Sachez-Lopez are also a part of the highly anticipated film. For the unversed, Dani has earlier collaborated with the director for his previous film Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh. Backed by C Aswini Dut under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, #Prabhas21's pre-production work is currently underway.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of projects in his kitty including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Shruti Haasan and Om Raut's Adipurush with Kriti Sanon. Considering a surge in the cases of COVID-19 in the country, the shoot of his upcoming projects has been halted as of now.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her projects including Kabir Khan's 83, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, Siddharth Anand's Pathan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.