Prabhas 21: Massive Updates Of Prabhas Starrer To Be Out On January 29 & February 26; Confirms Nag Ashwin

Rebel Star Prabhas has been treating his fans with some terrific updates of his upcoming films. After Salaar and Adipurush, the actor is now gearing up to unveil back to back updates of his film with Nag Ashwin, which is tentatively titled #Prabhas21. Apparently, the director took to his social media handle to confirm the same by replying to a fan's meme post about the film's update.

Nag Ashwin tweeted, "Exact ga cheppalante..29th Jan and 26th Feb..:)" (loose translation: Exactly saying..29th Jan and 26th Feb). Fans and followers of both Prabhas and the Mahanati director are highly elated with the super announcement and are now trending hashtag of #PrabhasNagAshwin on Twitter. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have been roped in for the project which is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of a third world war. The multilingual film is currently under the pre-production stage. #Prabhas21 is backed by the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

On a related note, Nag Ashwin's previous venture Mahanati was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. The biographical drama based on the life of actress Savitri starred Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles. At the 66th National Film Awards, Mahanati bagged three awards in categories including Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress (Keerthy Suresh) and Outstanding Costume Design. Ashwin is currently awaiting the release of Pitha Kathalu, Netflix's first Telugu anthology film.

On the other hand, Prabhas is a part of Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush, Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic thriller Radhe Shyam and KGF Director Prashanth Neel's action-entertainer Salaar.

