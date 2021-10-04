Prabhas 25 Announcement On October 7, Rebel Star To Join Hands With Arjun Reddy Director?

Here's the big news. The much-anticipated announcement of #Prabhas25 will be out on October 7. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, the handsome Rebel Star will be announcing his next project through his Instagram handle on Thursday.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the ongoing buzz, rumours are rife, that the pan-Indian actor is associating with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next. Reportedly, the film's storyline will be entirely different from his previous projects and it will have the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Well, with the buzz going the rounds on social media, Prabhas fans are super enthralled and are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them.

Let us tell you that October 7 marks the first day of Navaratri and therefore another update of his epic drama Adipurush is also expected on Thursday. Interestingly, as it is Prabhas' birthday month, one can expect an assortment of updates of his already announced and yet-to-be-revealed projects on October 23.

On a related note, Adipurush will hit the marquee on August 11, 2022. Directed by Om Raut, the film features an ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Prabhas will play the titular role of Adipurush, which is reportedly related to Lord Rama of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The highly awaited film made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel that features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's Project K.

His film Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde and helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The makers recently re-confirmed the release date owing to speculation about its postponement.