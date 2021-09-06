Prabhas 25: Rebel Star To Join Hands With Dil Raju, Project Likely To Be Titled Vrindavana

Looks like it's happening! Prabhas is all set to team up with renowned producer Dil Raju for a project. As per the latest grapevine, the film touted to be a period drama has been tentatively titled #Prabhas25.

The makers of the film are reportedly planning to title the film Vrindavana and an announcement regarding the project will be made official soon. If the rumours turn out to be true, the project will mark Rebel Star's third outing with the producer after Munna (2007) and Mr Perfect (2011). According to reports, Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan will also play a key role in the film. Though she is expected to make her debut in Tollywood with #Prabhas25, there is no official confirmation regarding her inclusion from the makers' side.

Well, the latest news about #Prabhas25 has indeed left fans elated, who are now eagerly waiting for the film's maiden announcement.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Shanmukh, Ravi, Anee And Others Are Charging!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 TRP Rating: Nagarjuna Akkineni To Break His Own Record?

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a string of exciting projects in the pipeline including Om Raut's Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan and Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone. Notably, the Nag Ashwin directorial will also have Amitabh Bachchan playing a prominent role. The four films are currently in different stages of production.

On a related note, Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14. On the other hand, Salaar and Adipurush will hit the marquee on April 14 and August 11 respectively.