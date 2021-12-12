Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies’ Project – K Shoot Begins

Pan
India
Star
Prabhas
and
talented
director
Nag
Ashwin's
most
ambitious
film
Project
-
K
will
have
Bollywood
queen
Deepika
Padukone
playing
the
leading
lady.
Indian
Megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan
plays
a
full-length
role
in
the
movie.
The
film's
shoot
is
presently
taking
place
in
RFC
in
Hyderabad
where
scenes
involving
Prabhas
and
Deepika
are
being
canned.
A
new
world
was
created
in
RFC
for
the
film
and
it
is
one
of
the
most
expensive
Indian
projects
to
date.
Meanwhile,
the
makers
released
a
video
byte
of
the
first
shot
they
filmed
on
Prabhas
and
Deepika.
The
video
shows
Prabhas
and
Deepika
Padukone
joining
hands
on
the
world's
biggest
camera.
It's
Nag
Ashwin's
first
of
its
kind
story
which
engrossed
the
biggest
stars
of
the
Indian
film
industry
to
come
together
for
the
film.
It's
indeed
a
rare
opportunity
for
all
the
actors
and
technicians
associated
with
the
movie.
After
last
offering
'MAHANATI',
the
story
of
the
legendary
actress
Savitri
that
won
several
national
and
international
awards,
Project
-
K
is
a
much
cherished
dream
for
Aswini
Dutt,
producer
and
founder
of
Vyjayanthi
Movies.
With
a
dream
cast
that
includes
the
biggest
names
in
Indian
cinema
today
including
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone
and
with
a
cinema
wizard
Nag
Ashwin
(of
Mahanati
fame)
at
the
helm,
movie
lovers
can
indeed
hope
for
a
cinematic
spectacle
like
never
before.