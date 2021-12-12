Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies’ Project – K Shoot Begins

Pan India Star Prabhas and talented director Nag Ashwin's most ambitious film Project - K will have Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone playing the leading lady. Indian Megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays a full-length role in the movie.

The film's shoot is presently taking place in RFC in Hyderabad where scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika are being canned. A new world was created in RFC for the film and it is one of the most expensive Indian projects to date.

Meanwhile, the makers released a video byte of the first shot they filmed on Prabhas and Deepika. The video shows Prabhas and Deepika Padukone joining hands on the world's biggest camera.

It's Nag Ashwin's first of its kind story which engrossed the biggest stars of the Indian film industry to come together for the film. It's indeed a rare opportunity for all the actors and technicians associated with the movie.

After last offering 'MAHANATI', the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, Project - K is a much cherished dream for Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema today including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with a cinema wizard Nag Ashwin (of Mahanati fame) at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before.