Prabhas Buys A Swanky Lamborghini And Its Price Will Make You Go ‘Wow’

Rebel Star Prabhas is now a proud owner of Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Recently, the actor was spotted welcoming home a new Aventador in Arancio Argos Pearl (colour). Reportedly, the car costs around Rs 5.62 crore. However, the on road price of the Lamborghini comes upto Rs 6 crore.

One of the top models in the Aventador line-up, the vehicle is an open-top sports car with V12 MPI petrol engine. Let us tell you that apart from Lamborghini Aventador, the Rebel Star also owns a Rolls Royce priced at Rs 8 crore along with Jaguar XJR and BMW X3. Well, a few videos of Prabhas unveiling his new car have also gone viral on social media, and fans indeed can't stop gushing over the beauty. On the other hand, videos of his brother driving the same car have also stormed the internet.

Reportedly, the actor has bought the swanky car on the occasion of his father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, check out Prabhas welcoming home his Lamborghini Aventador

On the work front, the actor has a string of projects in the making, including Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde; Adipurush with Om Raut, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan; Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan; and finally Prabhas 21 with Nag Ashwin, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Reportedly, the actor will yet again team up with KGF director Prashanth for his landmark 25th project. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. Prabhas is currently shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai.

