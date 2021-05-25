Prabhas In Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7? Viral Post About His Inclusion Will Make You Go Wow!

Fans and followers of Prabhas are super excited with the latest buzz on social media about his massive inclusion in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7! Yes, you read that right! Apparently, a viral post on social media suggests that the Saaho actor was approached by the team to play a key role in the Hollywood flick.

It is said that the team reached out to him while he was shooting in Italy for Radhe Shyam. As per the viral post, director of the film Christopher McQuarrie met the Rebel Star, who eventually gave his nod for the project. Interestingly, it also says that the star has already wrapped up the shooting of his portion in Italy. Though nothing has been revealed about his role in the highly anticipated film, fans of Prabhas are now expecting a massive announcement of his inclusion in the seventh installment of the popular action spy film franchise.

Also Read: Jyotika To Be A Part Of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar?

Also Read: Has Sidharth Shukla Bagged Important Role In Prabhas' Adipurush?

Let us tell you that earlier in 2020, Tom Cruise and his team were shooting in Italy's Rome where most of the high voltage action sequences were being shot. Interestingly, around this time, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and their Radhe Shyam team made it to the headlines after they resumed shooting In India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a related note, also starring Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022. The action flick will also start streaming on Paramount+ in July 2022.

Talking about Prabhas' upcoming projects, the Rebel Star will next be seen in Salaar with Prashanth Neel, Adipurush with Om Raut, Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar and #Prabhas21 with Nag Ashwin.