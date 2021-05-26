Prabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe Shyam

Rebel Star Prabhas is all over the news again. Post rumours about his inclusion in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7, what has now grabbed major attention of his fans is the latest news, that has to do with his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam.

As per reports, the actor recently had the opportunity to watch a copy of the film along with a few key members of the team. It is said that the actor was highly impressed with how Pooja Hegde's portion has turned out, and even praised the beautiful actress for her brilliant performance in the film. Reportedly, only a song sequence is left which will be shot in Hyderabad post the COVID-19 lockdown. It was recently revealed that the first few minutes of the film has been shot in a humongous ship set, which is going to be an extravaganza moment for the audience when displayed on the big screen. Notably, Radhe Shyam is expected to be the biggest movie to hit theatres post the lockdown.

Prabhas In Mission Impossible 7? Director Christopher McQuarrie Reacts

Jyotika To Be A Part Of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar?

Also starring Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyam and Sasha Chettri, the film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Launched in 2018, the romantic drama is slated to release on July 30, 2021 in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The technical team of Radhe Shyam consists of music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. For the unversed, Manoj will next be cranking camera for Master actor Vjay for #Thalapathy65.

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Radhe Shyam was officially announced on September 5, 2018.