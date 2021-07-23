Prabhas' Latest Achievement Will Make Rebel Star Fans Dance With Joy!

Here's a big news. Rebel Star Prabhas has yet again grabbed the top spot in the list of Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men. With his good looks and dashing personality, the star has indeed won the hearts of fans across the globe and his latest feat serves as the proof.

The ranking is reportedly based on votes cast in an online poll. According to reports, Prabhas has surpassed actors including Fawad Khan, Vivian Dsena and Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyoon Joong (Korean actor), who also enjoy a massive fan following on social media.

Here's The Complete List

1. Prabhas (India)

2. Imran Abbas Naqvi (Pakistan)

3. Jin Akanishi (Japan)

4. Kim Hyoon Joong (S Korea)

5. Nhan Phuc Vinh (Vietnam)

6. Huang Xiaoming (China)

7. Vivian Dsena (India)

8. Fawad Khan (Pakistan)

9. Thanavat Vattanputi (Thailand)

10. Wallace Huo (Taiwan)

Pooja Hegde Spills The Beans About Radhe Shyam's Shoot And Release!

Exclusive: SS Rajamouli To Shoot The Promo Song For RRR, Track To Feature Prabhas, Ravi Teja & Nani

Starting off his career with Tollywood film Eeswar in 2002, Prabhas went on to garner a huge deal of global attention with his 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning directed by SS Rajamouli. His charming avatar on-screen and the film's universal appealing story was highly praised and received immense love from audiences across the world. Not just his on-screen personality, the actor's down-to-earth and warm nature have time and again been a hot topic of discussion on social media. Well, his latest win has indeed left fans amazed who are now trending hashtags #Prabhas and #RebelStar on social media, to celebrate their beloved Rebel Star.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of big projects in the pipeline including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan, Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21 with Deepika Padukone.