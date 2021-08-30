Prabhas Rejects Rajamouli’s Request? RRR Might Not Release Along With Radhe Shyam

Sankranti is undoubtedly going to be huge. Several Tollywood biggies including Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak are gearing up for release on the festive occasion. Well, according to the latest reports, one of the biggest multi-starrers RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR might also join the Sankranti race.

Let us tell you that the film is currently slated to hit the theatres on October 13, however, reports suggest that the makers are yet again planning to postpone the release due to its delayed post-production process. Though there is no official confirmation, rumour has it that the team is currently in talks with the makers of other Sankranti releases.

Reportedly, the makers of RRR recently had a talk with the Radhe Shyam team wherein they expressed their desire to release the film on the festive occasion and also requested them for ease. As per reports, Prabhas' team has politely denied the request citing that Prabhas' Hindi market is huge.

Radhe Shyam's release was reportedly postponed in the past owing to a similar request by the makers of RRR. Well, with the ongoing buzz going viral on social media looks like the period drama might not release along with Prabhas' romantic drama.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Besides releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the period drama will also be out in different foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. Post its theatrical release, RRR will be available on Zee5 and Netflix. RRR's Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on Zee 5, while Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of the highly anticipated film.

Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR.