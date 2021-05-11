Prabhas To Essay Double Role In Prashanth Neel’s Salaar?

As we all know, Prabhas is all set to make his Sandalwood debut with the KGF director Prashanth Neel's next pan-India venture, Salaar. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first schedule has reportedly been shot in Hyderabad, and the makers are looking forward to starting its second schedule soon after the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Amidst all, we recently got to know that Prabhas' Salaar will be a double treat for Rebel Star fans.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The report further states that the Radhe Shyam actor will be seen as a father and son in Salaar. Well, the information is quite exciting for Rebel Star fans, however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, Prabhas has earlier played a double role in the most successful film in Telugu cinema, Baahubali, wherein he played the role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. Coming back to Salaar, Prabhas is not leaving any stone unturned to make his Kannada debut memorable. He is reportedly charging Rs 100 crore as remuneration for the Prashanth Neel directorial. If reports are to be believed, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan as Prabhas' elder sister. However, the official announcement about her casting is yet to be made.

Salaar will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Apart from this, Prabhas will be seen in several pan-India projects like Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and #Prabhas21.