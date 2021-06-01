Prabhas To Join Hands With Pathan Director Siddharth Anand?

It was recently reported that Rebel Star Prabhas has taken a short break considering the current COVID-19 condition that has also halted shoots of his forthcoming films. Earlier, the actor was fully occupied with shoots as he juggled from one location to another.

Well now, looks like he is super busy with another task that has a lot to do with his upcoming films. As per reports, the star is currently in talks with several directors from both Bollywood and south industry, who have been sending across scripts expecting his green signal for their respective projects.

Well, the latest we hear is about Bollywood director Siddharth Anand's collaboration with the actor. According to the latest grapevine, the director recently approached the actor with narration, and an impressed Prabhas expressed his interest to work with him. It is said that the film will have the pan-India actor playing the role of a RAW agent. High on action sequences, the film will reportedly be made on a humongous budget of Rs 250 crore.

As of now, Siddharth is busy with his projects Pathan and Fighter, and the big announcement about his film with Prabhas will be made official soon. For the unversed, Pathan will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. On the other, Hrithik Roshan will play the main lead in Fighter.

As for Prabhas, the handsome actor has Adipurush with Om Raut, Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel, #Prabhas21 with National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin and Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar in the pipeline.

Notably, Radhe Shyam also featuring Pooja Hegde will be the first film of Rebel Star to release in theatres post lockdown.