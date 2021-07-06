Prabhas To Perform Extravagant Chase Sequences In Salaar, Will Ride On Vintage Bikes?

Prabhas starrer Salaar that will be helmed by Prashanth Neel is inevitably one of the most awaited films on the block. While fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the action thriller, the latest development surrounding the same is bound to make fans even more excited. The fans of Prabhas will surely be in for a treat with the movie as the superstar is going to perform some high octane stunts in the same.

According to a report in Indian Box Office, Prabhas will be performing some extravagant chase sequences in Salaar. These scenes performed by the Baahubali actor will be at par with Hollywood and will give the fans the right kind of adrenaline rush. Not only this, but the director of the film Prashanth Neel has also brought in a specially designed vintage bike for these particular sequences.

The movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of 1970s Mysore. Prashanth Neel had also helmed his earlier blockbuster KGF starring Yash against the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie is being bankrolled by Hombale Films and also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role.

The multilingual film will also be made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Music composer Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and stunt choreographer Anbariv will be handling the technical aspects of Salaar. The movie is expected to release on April 14, 2022.

Earlier, Prashanth Neel had spoken about the shoot of the film resuming shortly with Cinema Express. He also spoke about his association with Hombale Films and said, "I even got time to write some scripts. We are doing a handful of projects with Hombale Films and discussions are on."

The director also spoke about the delay in his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. The filmmaker said, "The time that we have is not the time we desired, but we have it and we are making the best use of it. I cannot change the story. However, whatever we have we are working out to bring the best, and our post-production work is in full swing."

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the movie Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in the much-anticipated film Adipurush which will star Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He also has the untitled Nag Ashwin project alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.