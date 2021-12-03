Prabhas To Show His Three Different Avatars In 2022; Have A Look

Pan-India star Prabhas is a renowned star around the world. The actor enjoys a global fandom, and his stature just keeps growing by the day. The actor is all set to feature in multiple Pan-India films in the year 2022, and here's all the avatars that we will see the actor get in.

Prabhas As Lord Ram In Adipurush

Acting in his first mythological genre film the actor has got his fans excited with this one. In the past, the actor has played all kinds of romantic roles, funny guy and action performing hero but it is his first time as a mythological character and the avatar of his will be something that none of us have ever witnessed before.

Prabhas As Lover Boy In Radhe Shyam

Prabhas has been part of a lot of romantic films and has earned the nickname 'Darling' for himself. However, the actor is playing the loverboy/old school lover for the first time in his career and each look unveiled of his has gotten a strong response from fans suggesting how excited the audiences are for his new avatar.

Prabhas As A Rowdy Boy In Salaar

Though not much is known of Prabhas's role in Salaar, one thing out in the open is that Prabhas plays a Rowdy and hard-hitting hero in the action movie. It's been a while since Prabhas's full in form fighting action was there for all of us to see but the wait ends soon as the actor returns with a harsher and more action-packed role in an action film.