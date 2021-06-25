Prabhas’ Total Remuneration For Adipurush And Salaar Will Give You Goosebumps!

Post lockdown 2.0, Prabhas has resumed shooting for his highly awaited film Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The final schedule, of which Pooja Hegde is also a part, kick-started today (June 25) in Hyderabad. The eagerly waiting fans have been celebrating the big day since morning by trending #RadheShyam, #Prabhas and #Pooja on Twitter.

On the other hand, fans are also super excited with the latest buzz on social media, which has a lot to do with the actor's two other upcoming films- Salaar and Adipurush. According to the latest grapevine, the star is charging a total remuneration exceeding Rs 100 crore each for the two films. Reportedly, the star will also be getting a 10% stake in the profit of each project.

Radhe Shyam Shoot To Start From Today In Hyderabad; Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Join The Team!

PSPK 28: THIS Popular South Actress Might Romance Pawan Kalyan In The Harish Shankar Directorial!

Though it is not known, reports are also rife that the Rebel Star has taken home close to Rs 80 crore each for #Prabhas21 and Radhe Shyam. It is to be noted that celebrities' remuneration amid the pandemic has been making quite a buzz on social media. Recently, it was reported that Tamil actor Vijay is taking home a humongous paycheck of Rs 100 crore for his Tollywood debut film #Thalapathy66, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Well, with the superstars charging whopping remuneration for their films, fans and followers are also expecting blockbuster hits from them.

Coming back to Prabhas, the actor is also a part of Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21 also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Prashanth Neel's Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan and Bollywood director Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush also featuring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles.