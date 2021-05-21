Prabhas Wishes Ek Mini Katha Team Ahead Of The Film’s Release; Reminisces About His Blockbuster Hit Varsham

Prabhas never shies away from supporting and encouraging budding artists and films that need people's attention. Post the humongous success of Jathi Ratnalu, one of the films highly supported by the Rebel Star, the actor has now taken to his Facebook handle to wish the Ek Mini Katha team ahead of their film's release.

Reminiscing about his 2004 blockbuster film Varsham directed by Shoban, father of Ek Mini Katha's lead actor Santosh Shoban, Prabhas wrote, "Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career! Thanks to Shoban Garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now his son, Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one."

Also starring Kavya Thapar, Ek Mini Katha is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 27. Directed by debutant Karthik Rapolu, the rom-com is backed by UV Concepts (a subsidiary of production banner UV Creations) in association with Mango Mass Media. Merlapaka Gandhi has written the film's story and it also features Shraddha Das and Brahmaji in key roles.

Well, talking about Prabhas' Varsham with Shoban, the romantic-action drama was a massive hit at the box office. Upon its release in 2004, the team was seen bagging countless accolades at events including Nandi Awards, 52nd Filmfare Awards South, CineMAA Awards and Santhosham Film Awards. Also starring Trisha and Gopichand, the film was bankrolled by popular producer MS Raju.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is super busy with his upcoming projects- Adipurush with Om Raut, Prabhas 21 with Nag Ashwin, Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar.