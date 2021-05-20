Prashanth Neel Confirms Collaboration With Jr NTR For NTR 31; Post Goes Viral!

It's confirmed! After several speculations about his collaboration with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel has now confirmed joining hands with the actor for his next titled #NTR31.

Wishing Tarak on his 38th birthday today (May 20), the KGF director tweeted, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishin you a safe birthday brother Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial. #HappyBirthdayNTR." Along with the tweet, Prashanth also shared a lovely picture of himself with Jr NTR.

On the other hand, renowned production company Mythri Movie Makers have also announced the big project on their official page with the same picture of the duo by tweeting, "#NTR31 | Two MASSive forces join hands to take us on an Memorable journey @tarak9999 @prashanth_neel #HappyBirthdayNTR This is going to be huge. Get Suited."

Though there is no confirmation regarding the genre of #NTR31, reports are rife that the film will have the actor as a classical dancer. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film will reportedly go on floors after the actor-director duo's current commitments. For the unversed, Jr NTR is super busy with his project with SS Rajamouli titled RRR. He will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the period drama. On the other hand, he is also a part of Koratala Siva's #NTR30.

Talking about Prashanth Neel's upcoming films, the director is currently awaiting the release of his anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He is currently working on his recently announced project Salaar featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.