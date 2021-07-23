Priya Prakash Varrier Slams Netizens Who Circulated Her Vlog With Ridiculous Captions

Recently, Priya Prakash Varrier sprung a surprise when she shared that her highly-anticipated romantic drama Ishq also featuring Teja Sajja, will hit the marquee on July 30. Directed by SS Raju, the film was earlier slated to release on April 23, but was postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. As fans eagerly await Priya's second Telugu outing, what has caught the attention of many is her latest Instagram post.

Apparently, the actress took to the photo-video sharing platform to express her disgust over netizens who are circulating bits and pieces from one of the vlogs featuring her.

Stating that a few have been sharing those videos on social media with ridiculous captions, she wrote, "I've been watching bits and pieces of this vlog with my friend being circulated all over social media without any context. I appreciate everyone's concern but it's an unnecessary discussion as nothing was posted without consent. It's being forwarded and shared all over Whatsapp, YouTube and Tiktok with ridiculous captions and messages out of context. To all the media, please offer some authentic content for your audience next time."

Further adding that it's her personal choice to live however she wants to, Priya Prakash Varrier concluded the post saying, "Most importantly, what I do with my friends and how I live my life is my very personal choice. So, feel free to keep your opinions to yourself." The wink sensation also shared a screenshot of the vlog she mentioned in the story. The vlog shared on April 3, 2021 on Sharan Nair's (comedian best known for Netflix's Indian Grandma Reacts to?) Instagram handle shows Priya having a gala time with her friends.

Meanwhile, the actress has jetted off to Russia with her friends for a short vacay.