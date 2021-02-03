Producer MS Raju Announces Wedding Of His Actor-Son Sumanth With Deepika

MS Raju, best known for bankrolling superhit film Okkadu (2003) starring Mahesh Babu recently took to his social media handle to announce the wedding of his actor-son Sumanth. As per the announcement, the Tuneega Tuneega actor will tie the knot with Deepika on February 13, 2021.

The nuptial ceremony will take place in Hyderabad with only close friends and relatives in attendance. Also, MS Raju through his tweet has revealed that the ceremony will be a low-key affair considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Sharing a stunning picture of the young actor, the renowned producer tweeted, "We're immensely Happy to announce the wedding of our son Chi. #Sumanth with Chi. #Deepika on Feb 13th 2021. Given the unusual times, the wedding is going to be a very private affair. Although we deeply miss ur presence, we shall rejoice your love & blessings to the newly weds."

We're immensely Happy to announce the wedding of our son Chi. #Sumanth with Chi. #Deepika on Feb 13th 2021.



Given the unusual times, the wedding is going to be a very private affair. Although we deeply miss ur presence, we shall rejoice your love & blessings to the newly weds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mU3lPZibs3 — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) February 3, 2021

On the work front, Sumanth was previously seen in the 2019 film Prema Katha Chitram 2 written and directed by Hari Kishan. The horror comedy film starred Nandita Swetha as the leading lady. Sumanth will next be seen in Ide Maa Katha helmed by Guru Pawan. The recently released teaser of the film was highly appreciated by Kollywood superstar Ajith.

On the other hand, MS Raju recently made his directorial comeback in 2020 with Dirty Hari starring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur. He also has bankrolled several hit films including Vaana (2008), Aata (2007), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Varsham (2004) and Nee Sneham (2002) among other hits.

Also Read: Dirty Hari Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Feel About MS Raju's Film!

Also Read: MS Raju's Dirty Hari Starring Debutant Shravan Reddy Likely To Release On OTT