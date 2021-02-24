PSPK 27: First Look & Title Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Be Out On March 11

Good news for Pawan Kalyan fans! The makers of his highly-anticipated film PSPK 27 are all set to unveil the first look and title of Power Star's next on March 11, 2021 (Maha Shivratri). The film's production house Mega Surya Production shared this news on their official Twitter handle.

They wrote, "This #MahaShivaratri, trance into the Periodic Extravaganza with #PSPK27 First Look & Title on 11th March. Get Ready to rejoice the Mighty POWER. #PSPK27FirstLookOnMar11 Power Star @pawankalyan @DirKrish #AMRatnam @mmkeeravaani #ADayakarRao."

Earlier, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday (September 2, 2020), the makers had shared the pre look of #PSPK27, in which they hinted about the Power Star's rebellious character in the movie. It had indeed left fans excited for the first look and title of the film.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi has already started shooting for the film. Talking about its cast, Niddhi Agerwal is playing the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan, while Arjun Rampal is essaying a crucial role in the film. #PSPK27 is being produced by AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production. MM Keeravani will be composing the songs of the film.

So, let's wait for the first look and title of #PSPK27!

