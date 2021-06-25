PSPK 28: THIS Popular South Actress Might Romance Pawan Kalyan In The Harish Shankar Directorial!

Harish Shankar's #PSPK28 recently made headlines after the team shared that the film's title and first look poster were slated to release on the occasion of Ugadi 2021. Revealing that the makers were forced to postpone the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the makers in their official statement wrote (dated June 9), "We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it. Having said that, it's lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time."

Post two weeks of the statement release, the film has yet again made headlines for a rumour that suggests Samantha Akkineni's inclusion in #PSPK28. Reportedly, the director recently met the diva to narrate the script. Though it is said that the actress has given a favourable response to Harish's project, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan and Samantha have earlier joined forces for the 2013 film Attarintiki Daredi, written and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Well now, with the rumours making quite a buzz on social media, fans are excited and are eagerly waiting for the massive news.

Coming back to #PSPK28, the film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers marks Power Star and Harish's second collaboration after Gabbar Singh (2012). With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and camera cranked by Ayananka Bose, the film is expected to go on floors by August this year.

Talking about Samantha's upcoming projects, the star is a part of Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Telugu project Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar.