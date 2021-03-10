PSPK27: Massive First Look, Title And Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Be Out Tomorrow

Krish Jagarlamudi, the director of #PSPK27 has made his Instagram debut today (March 10). Announcing his arrival on the photo-video sharing platform, the director took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Finally on #Instagram Prepping for tomorrow." He also added a link to his brand new Instagram handle, where he shared a BTS picture from the sets of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the part of his tweet that read, 'Prepping for tomorrow'.

Fans and followers of the Power Star are now waiting for the triple update of the film that includes, first look, official title and first glimpse release. The updates will be out tomorrow on the special occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Earlier, the makers took to their social media handle to announce the update release of the film as they tweeted, "This #MahaShivaratri, trance into the Periodic Extravaganza with #PSPK27 First Look & Title on 11th March. Get Ready to rejoice the Mighty POWER."

Though there is no confirmation, rumours are rife that the film has been titled Harihara Veeramallu. Also, if reports are to be believed, the updates will be out with a time gap so as to attract the attention of the netizens and fans of the actor. Well, fans and followers of Power Star are highly excited and are eagerly waiting for the massive update. Also to celebrate the arrival of their favourite actor's film, the fans will be trending a hashtag on Twitter to express their love.

#PSPK27 releasing on Sankranthi 2022 has iSmart Shankar actress Nidhhi Agerwal and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes in lead roles. Set in the backdrop of Mughal India era, the film will have Pawan Kalyan playing the role of an unapologetic warrior. Backed by producer AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Productions banner, the highly talked about film has music composed by MM Keeravani.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has a string of projects in his kitty that includes Vakeel Saab helmed by Venu Sriram and the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is being directed by Saagar K Chandra.

