Pushpa Advance Booking Gets Exceptional Response, Allu Arjun’s Film Gearing Up For A Record Breaking Opening!

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa has been making headlines right since its inception. The rural entertainer featuring the star in a never-seen-before avatar will release in cinemas on December 17. With just a couple of days remaining for the big release, what has caught the attention of netizens is the film's advance booking report.

As per the latest grapevine, Pushpa has been getting an extraordinary response for its booking with almost all theatres going houseful instantly. According to reports, the film is expected to have a record-breaking opening. Pushpa will have 266 shows in Hyderabad out of which tickets for 253 shows have been already (at the time of writing) sold out. In AMB Cinemas, all the 26 shows' tickets have been sold out. In most regions like Ongole, Vizag and Vijayawada, the tickets for the film's opening day shows were either sold out or fast filling.

Fans who have already booked their tickets for the film have been sharing screenshots and pictures on social media to express their excitement about watching the film on day 1. Well, we are not surprised as it is a known fact that Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following. Not just that, the intriguing updates of Pushpa including his unconventional role and rugged avatar might have also raised the curiosity of the cine-goers.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film will release in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, the rural drama will also feature Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.