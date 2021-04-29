Pushpa: Aishwarya Rajesh To Play A Key Role In Allu Arjun-Sukumar’s Film?

Not too long ago, the makers of Allu Arjun's next Pushpa impressed us with the first glimpse video introducing the actor as Pushpa Raj. In the video shared on Mythri Movie Makers' YouTube channel on the occasion of the Stylish Star's 38th birthday (April 8, 2021), he was seen playing a rough and tough lorry driver engaged in red sandalwood smuggling. The star enthralled his fans and followers with his unconventional look and breathtaking action blocks along with the other elements of the video, including brilliant music and cinematography.

Days after the first glimpse video, what has attracted huge attention of fans is the latest speculation about Aishwarya Rajesh's inclusion in the film. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the versatile actress has been approached by the team to play a key role in the film. Reportedly, if she gives it a nod, she will be essaying the role of Allu Arjun's sister in the film.

It is said that the role will be a major highlight of Pushpa as the character will reportedly be seen dying and Allu Arjun seeking revenge against the offenders for the same. Though there is no confirmation regarding the storyline so far, we hear that the actress is yet to confirm her inclusion with the team.

On a related note, Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has currently taken a break from the shoot until recovery. For the unversed, Pushpa team was busy shooting in Telangana's Vikarabad, where high-voltage sequences were being shot.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the rural drama is slated to release on August 13 in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.