Pushpa: Allu Arjun And Team To Resume Shoot From THIS Date!

Just recently, Pushpa's shoot was halted abruptly owing to the spike in cases of COVID-19 in the state. On the other hand, the film's leading man Allu Arjun was also tested positive and later recovered from the viral infection.

Well, after a short hiatus, the team is all set to return to the sets of Pushpa to resume shooting. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the film's shoot will resume from July 5 in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the shoot of the whole film will be wrapped within three weeks but will be divided into two schedules. On the other hand, reports also suggest that Pushpa 2's shoot will only commence in 2022. Well, with buzz about the Allu Arjun-starrer going viral on social media, fans are now expecting an official confirmation from the makers.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film will have Bunny playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a red sanders smuggler. Featuring in a fearless, rough and tough avatar, the star will be seen romancing National Crush Rashmika Mandanna in the action thriller. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their production banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to release on August 13, 2021 in 5 languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The technical team of Pushpa includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas. Notably, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil will be making his Tollywood debut with the film. The Allu Arjun-starrer also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will next be teaming up with directors Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva for ICON and #AA21 respectively.