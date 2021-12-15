Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is All Praise For Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna; Calls Her ‘Crushmika’

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name across South India. Having established herself with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, the actor, who made her Tamil debut with Karthi-starrer Sulthan, is now all set to feature in her first pan-Indian release, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which is set to hit the screens on December 17.

Recently in the pre-release event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun opened up about working with Rashmika and revealed calling the National Crush, 'Crushmika'.

He said, "The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with a lot of people but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. Rashmika is a co-star I absolutely love. She's very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent and above all a very talented girl."

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Issues Statement As His Fans Got Injured At Fan Meet Event

He further adds, "She is already on top of her game but with the potential she has I feel like she can do much much more. In the coming years, with the right films and right directors, I believe that her potential is far more. She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."

Pushpa Advance Booking Gets Exceptional Response, Allu Arjun's Film Gearing Up For A Record Breaking Opening!

The much-awaited film of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa - The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.