Pushpa: Allu Arjun Might Treat His Fans With A Big Update On April 8

Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Stylish Star was one among the many actors who introduced Tollywood films to a wider audience by breaking the language barrier, to only become the favourite of many.

Well, as fans and followers of the popular actor eagerly wait to celebrate his 38th birthday next month (April 8, 2021), looks like the makers of his forthcoming film are all set to treat them with a big surprise. Yes, you read that right! If reports have anything to do with reality, the teaser or first glimpse of Pushpa directed by Sukumar will be dropped on the special occasion. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, one cannot rule out the chances of an update, given the fact that Pushpa is one of the highly awaited films of the year. With just 5 months for the big release (August 13, 2021), one can expect the unexpected on Allu Arjun's birthday.

For the unversed, the first look poster of the film featuring Allu Arjun was released last year on his birthday. The actor looked unrecognizable as he transformed into a rough and tough avatar for the film, which indeed surprised many. Notably, the Stylish Star is playing the role of a lorry driver in Pushpa. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the action thriller will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The music for Pushpa has been composed by Arya fame Devi Sri Prasad. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film also features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

