Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s First Glimpse As Pushpa Raj To Be Out On April 7 At THIS Time

The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa recently shared an exciting update about the Stylish Star's next. The production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its Twitter handle and shared an announcement video about the release of the first glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj.

They tweeted, "Hold your nerve tight because Excitement is in the air. Meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj on 7th April at 6:12 PM @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @PushpaMovie #Pushpa పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா

ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा."

So hold your breath, as the first glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj will be out on April 7, 2021, at 6:12 pm. Notably, the update will be out just a day before the Stylish Star's 38th birthday (April 8, 2021). In the above announcement video, one can see Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj running in the forest and leaving us curious. Well, his fans can't keep calm to witness the magic of their favourite star on the big screen.

Talking about Pushpa, it is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners respectively. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. Notably, the Allu Arjun-starrer also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil in supporting roles.

The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa is all set to release on August 13, 2021 in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

