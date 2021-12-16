Pushpa: Allu Arjun Says ‘Amitabh Bachchan Ji Inspires Me A Lot’

Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna recently held a press conference in Mumbai, where they interacted with the north media for the first time. Let us tell you, their film Pushpa- The Rise aka Pushpa Part 1 is releasing tomorrow (December 17, 2021) in theatres in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Notably, the Pan-India film's music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP and producer Manish Shah were also present at the moment.

While interacting with the media, Allu Arjun stated that the experience shooting for Pushpa was very challenging and it was like shooting for four films for him. When asked about the Bollywood actor who inspires him a lot, the Stylish Star said, "Amitabh Bachchan ji inspires me a lot. He has been working in the industry for five decades now, and I always adore the Megastar of the country for the same. I have grown up watching his films. Even at the age of 79, he never misses any chance to impress us and always stays fresh and energetic."

Interestingly, during the interaction, Allu Arjun also revealed that he is scared of remakes. The Pushpa star said that he has not worked in any remakes and prefers to stay away from the same. Apart from that, he also complained about his producer-father Allu Aravind for not working with him on Hindi films.

Allu Arjun said, "Allu Aravind (dad) has been busy making Bollywood films with other actors. You guys please tell him to make films with his son as well. (laughs) I am also a reasonable actor. I hate calling our industry as Bollywood. It feels like we are secondary to Hollywood. Hence, I call it Hindi cinema." On the other hand, DSP also added to his quote by stating, "Aravind Garu, I am also like your son only. Please take me to your next Hindi project." Rashmika Mandanna also urged him to take her in the same.

Talking about the press conference, the Pushpa stars also released the song 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' from the film, which is sung by Vishal Dadlani in Hindi. In the song, Allu Arjun stole the limelight with his killer dance moves. The Sukumar directorial also stars Dhananjay, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and others in key roles.