Pushpa: Allu Arjun To Dance With Disha Patani To Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Song?

Allu Arjun is all set to give a big treat to his fans with his upcoming film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. As we all know, the pan-India film will be released in two parts. Since the Allu Arjun-starrer's teaser came out, fans can't keep calm to know more updates about the film.

Amidst all, we recently got to know that Allu Arjun will be shaking a leg with beautiful Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Pushpa. A report published in a leading portal states that the actors will be dancing to Megastar Chiranjeevi's superhit songs. Details about the song are not yet revealed. On the other hand, makers have also not yet revealed about the same. But if it is true, it would be a big treat for Allu Arjun fans.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun had earlier danced to Chiranjeevi's 'Gang Leader' song in his film, Iddarammayilatho. His performance was loved by all, and the song had become one of the most famous ones in 2013.

Talking about Pushpa, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in the negative role. The Sukumar directorial also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The first part of Pushpa is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2021, while the second part is expected to release in the second half of 2022.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.