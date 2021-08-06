Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Unrecognizable In This Leaked Picture From The Sets Of Allu Arjun Starrer

A leaked picture of Anasuya Bharadwaj presumably taken from the sets of Pushpa has left fans flabbergasted. In the picture, the anchor-turned-actress can be seen interacting with one of the crew members of the film. Though there is no confirmation, rumours are rife that the person with whom she is interacting is Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

She has donned a printed navy blue saree in the picture, however what has garnered a great deal of attention is her wig that looks unusual. Well, as fans eagerly await Pushpa'a first single 'Daakko Daakko Meka', which is releasing on August 13, the leaked picture has surely left Allu Arjun fans thrilled.

Talking more about the first single, the track will be crooned by Shivam. Its Tamil ('Odu Odu Aadu'), Malayalam ('Odu Odu Aade'), Hindi ('Jaago Jaago Bakre') and Kannada ('Jokke Jokke Meke') version will be sung by Benny Dayal, Rahul Nambiar, Vishal Dadlani and Vijay Prakash respectively.

Also, the film's release date has been announced. According to the latest update the rural drama will hit the cinemas in December coinciding with Christmas. The film was earlier slated to release on August 13.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, Pushpa also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. Naveen Nooli is the editor of the film. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has camera handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film features Bunny in the role of a lorry driver.

On a related note, Allu Arjun also has ICON with Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram. Also, rumours are rife that the Stylish Star will also be joining forces with Kollywood director AR Murugadoss. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by makers. He is also a part of Koratala Siva's next tentatively titled #AA21.