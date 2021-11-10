Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look As Dakshayani Takes The Internet By Storm!

Post Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and Sunil's first look releases, the makers of Pushpa today (November 10) unveiled Anasuya Bhardwaj's poster as Dakshayani. The intriguing poster emanates her deadly avatar in the rural entertainer.

The actress indeed looks unrecognizable as she sports short hair, a big bindi, a traditional saree and a lot of jewellery that adds drama to her interesting character. Releasing the poster, the makers tweeted, "She is arrogance and pride personified. Introducing @anusuyakhasba as #Dakshayani." The posters have been released in 6 languages including English, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Pushpa is all set to release worldwide on December 17. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, the film is directed by Sukumar and backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. National Crush Rashmika will be seen playing the female lead, while Malayalam actor Fahadh is essaying the lead antagonist in the film, which is releasing in two parts.

The rural drama follows Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a truck driver who trades red sanders smuggling. Though the film was initially slated to release on August 13, 2021, the makers decided to postpone the date owing to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Pushpa: The Rise will release in Telugu and dubbed versions of Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Sritej, Harish Uthaman in key roles, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while photography and editing departments are headed by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and Karthik Srinivas respectively.

So far, Pushpa's three songs including 'Daako Daako Meka', 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami' have been released by the makers, which have already grabbed the attention of music aficionados and become chartbusters.