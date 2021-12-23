Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Remuneration Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

Allu Arjun-led rural entertainer Pushpa is all over the internet, and the reason is obvious. The film directed by Sukumar was released on December 17 and since then it has been running successfully in theatres. Primarily, the performance of the leading man and the brilliant writing of Sukumar was highly appreciated by the audiences.

The outstanding acting chops and amazing transformation of actors for their respective roles were also well-received. Among them, Anasuya Bharadwaj's characterization as Dakshayani received huge applause. Her stupendous performance is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the entertainer. Though many were dubious over how her character would turn out on the big screen, Anasuya with her performance indeed proved that she can ace any role that comes her way and that too effortlessly. On the other hand, many Anasuya fans were also disappointed with her lesser screen space in the film.

Well, as she becomes the talk of the town, what has also caught the attention of netizens is a buzz around her remuneration for Pushpa. According to the latest reports, the actress has charged Rs 1.5-2 lakh per day for the Allu Arjun-starrer. Reportedly, Anasuya is also a part of Pushpa's second instalment, and with all the favourable reviews coming in, one will have to wait and watch to see if she hikes her remuneration for it. It is being said that the actress as Dakshayani will be seen plotting revenge against Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) in the second part titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, Pushpa also has Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadeesh Prathap, Sritej, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, and others. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has camera handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Naveen Nooli is the editor.